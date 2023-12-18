Mack Defense Picks BAE’s Propulsion Tech for Army Common Tactical Truck Prototype

Mack Defense has selected BAE Systems to provide an alternative propulsion system for use on prototypes for the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.

“The U.S. Army requested industry to provide solutions to maximize operational efficiency of the Common Tactical Truck in areas such as fuel demand reduction in order to help inform the final requirements for the program,” David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said in a statement published Tuesday.

BAE has provided its Gen3 propulsion and power management systems for integration onto Mack Defense’s truck prototype as part of efforts to reduce fuel demand.

Gen3 comes with new power electronics and electric drive technology that uses silicon carbide and other advanced materials designed to improve vehicle performance and achieve fuel efficiency.

In January, Mack Defense and three other vendors secured other transaction agreements to build prototypes that will be tested to identify the final requirements for the Army’s CTT program, which seeks to replace the military branch’s fleet of about 35,000 heavy tactical trucks.