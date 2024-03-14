Steampunk Partners With NVIDIA to Deliver AI Services; Anthony Robbins Quoted

Steampunk has become a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, a program designed to assist NVIDIA partners in expediting the delivery of artificial intelligence services to clients.

As a solution advisor and consultant within the network, the Virginia-based company said Wednesday it will harness NVIDIA technologies such as graphics processing unit hardware, software development kits, pre-trained AI models and scaled inference platforms.

Anthony Robbins , federal vice president at NVIDIA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee commented, “Steampunk implements NVIDIA technology to adapt cutting-edge AI models and techniques for federal use cases, helping dramatically improve mission outcomes for all customer stakeholders while enhancing AI transparency.”

Steampunk specializes in employing a human-centered delivery methodology to cater to clients across various sectors, including homeland security, federal civilian agencies, healthcare and defense.