Carahsoft to Market Cytellix SaaS Platform to Government Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a master government aggregator for Cytellix to offer the cybersecurity firm’s software-as-a-service platform to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that Cytellix Cyber Watch will be made available via its reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

CCWP is an artificial intelligence tool designed to enhance risk and threat management for state, local and federal government agencies. It is integrated with governance, risk and compliance as well as extended detection and response capabilities.

According to Carahsoft Sales Director Alex Whitworth , the AI tool “equips Public Sector agencies and Defense Industrial Base organizations with a holistic view of their cybersecurity risks, enabling proactive vulnerability management and a significant reduction in cyber-attacks.”

“We look forward to working with Cytellix and our reseller partners to deliver vital tools to the Public Sector and DIB as they face an ever-increasing number of cyber threats,” Whitworth added.