Navy Begins Work on New Training Facility at Institute for Advanced Learning & Research Campus

Ground has been broken at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research campus in Danville, Virginia, marking the beginning of construction of a new regional training center for the U.S. Navy.

Professional services firm Dewberry, which is providing architecture and environmental engineering services for the project, said Friday that the new facility is expected to open by 2025.

The new facility will house the Navy-funded Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program, which will provide training welding, additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, non-destructive testing and quality control inspection.

The ATDM lasts for four months and aims to increase the defense and submarine industrial base workforce.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said, “The work being done here in Danville is exceptionally innovative both for manufacturing and workforce training.”

Del Toro added that the Navy’s work at IALR also supports the Biden administration’s efforts at expanding job opportunities.