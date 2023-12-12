in News, Technology

New York State Partners With IBM, Other Companies to Build Semiconductor Research Facility

The government of New York has partnered with IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other companies to invest $10 billion in the establishment of a new semiconductor research and development facility at the Albany NanoTech Complex in the state.

The facility will be equipped with an ASML-built high-numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet lithography system, which IBM used to develop the world’s first 2 nanometer node chip in 2021, the company said Tuesday.

The investment will also support the development of the NanoFab Reflection facility, which will feature 50,000 square feet of cleanroom space, and procurement of ASML’s 5200 High NA EUV equipment.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday the partnership that is expected to generate approximately 700 jobs, further develop talent development pipelines and leverage private investment and funding worth $9 billion.

The new High NA EUV Center at Albany NanoTech will secure a strong pipeline for semiconductor innovation, keeping New York State at the center of semiconductor expertise, accelerating the growth of the global chip industry and helping to meet manufacturing demand for new technologies such as generative AI,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.

