Parsons to Support Army Contract for Munitions Response Geophysics Data Collection & Analysis

Parsons will collect and analyze advanced geophysical classification data to support Camp San Luis Obispo Munitions Response Site 05 remediation efforts under a potential five-year, $21 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The company said Monday it will serve as a subcontractor to the PIKA-Insight joint venture, which manages environmental and munitions-related remediation work at the former defense site.

As a subcontractor, Parsons will conduct advanced geophysical classification data collection and analysis to ensure that the project does not pose risks to the public.

“We’re proud to partner with PIKA-Insight JV and leverage our capabilities in support of USACE efforts to protect human health and the environment through remediation of Formerly Used Defense Sites,” said Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

Parsons has received accreditation from the Department of Defense to perform advanced geophysical classification work at munitions response sites.