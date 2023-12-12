Patrick Baker from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities DEVCOM Is a Panelist for the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Do you know who’s leading the charge in equipping our soldiers with cutting-edge technology? Meet Patrick Baker, the Director of the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command, Army Research Laboratory since December 2019.

DEVCOM creates, integrates, and delivers technology-enabled solutions to soldiers, and Mr. Baker is at the forefront of this mission. As part of the Army Research Laboratory, which spearheads fundamental research across weapons, sensors, electron devices, and vehicle technology, he brings a wealth of experience.

Mr. Patrick Baker’s journey is impressive, from an Engineering Trainee at the U.S. Army Ballistic Research Laboratory to the Executive Technical Director of the Data and Analysis Center.

Before taking the lead at DEVCOM, he left his mark as Chief of the Protection Division, Terminal Effects Division, and Explosive Technology Branch at ARL.

Catch Patrick Baker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual R&D Summit

Prepare for valuable discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit!

On January 31, 2024, top defense leaders, researchers, and decision-makers will come together to dive deep into the latest tech for the U.S. military. Patrick Baker will be there to share his expertise.

Mr. Patrick Baker will be joined by other notable speakers, including John Cushing, Jay Dryer, Aditi Kumar, Heidi Shyu, and more!

What the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities DEVCOM Does

Maximizes the warfighter’s survivability

Soldiers carry a lot of gear in the field and every ounce counts. The DEVCOM Soldier Center makes a difference by developing inexpensive, lightweight sensors to communicate with soldiers and their equipment using a universal interface. These sensors will help soldiers better understand what’s happening around them.

As part of the Army’s plan to improve soldier effectiveness, they’re focusing on what they call Soldier Lethality, which covers everything from shooting and moving to communication and protection.

The Synthetic Training Environment (STE) is a key part of this plan, and it will revolutionize training for the chemical-biological defense community and the entire U.S. military.

Provides the army with an organic research and development capability

DEVCOM conducts and funds scientific research in key areas, including quantum, disruptive energy, RF electronic materials, and hypersonic flight. Then, it turns those discoveries into new technologies.

After that, it integrates these technologies into new equipment and capabilities. Additionally, it collaborates with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to assist in defining the Army’s future needs.