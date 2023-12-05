Lockheed Veteran Nick Spain Takes Charge as Missiles, Fire Control Human Resources VP

Nick Spain , formerly the vice president of human resources for Lockheed Martin ‘s space business, announced in a Monday LinkedIn post his transition to a comparable role focusing on the missiles and fire control business within the same company.

Spain brings over 23 years of experience at Lockheed, where he has held various HR-related positions.

Spain said he oversaw the aerospace and defense company’s $12 billion space business, implementing HR strategies and leading approximately 29,000 personnel.

He previously held the role of HR VP for other business areas, including enterprise operations and rotary and mission systems. Additionally, he served as VP for the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Prior to becoming VP, Spain climbed the ranks, progressing from a participant in the HR Leadership Development Program to HR director for several divisions, including engineering, information systems and global solutions as well as training and logistics.