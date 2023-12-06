in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Verizon Books Navy Task Order for Voice, Data Services; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Maggie Hallbach/LinkedIn
Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Verizon Public Sector

The public sector business of Verizon has received a task order from the U.S. Navy via the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle to provide voice and data services in support of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program.

Valued at $15 million, the award entails introducing new technologies to address the Navy’s next-generation voice requirements and enhancing data capabilities, including shifting from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to ethernet, the company said Tuesday.

Verizon Public Sector noted it will carry out the tasks at local and international locations.

Commenting on the task order, Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon, said, “The MWR contract award represents the latest example of Verizon’s dedication to the digital transformation of federal agencies, as well as the broader public sector.”

