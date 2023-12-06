Verizon Books Navy Task Order for Voice, Data Services; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

The public sector business of Verizon has received a task order from the U.S. Navy via the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle to provide voice and data services in support of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program.

Valued at $15 million, the award entails introducing new technologies to address the Navy’s next-generation voice requirements and enhancing data capabilities, including shifting from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to ethernet, the company said Tuesday.

Verizon Public Sector noted it will carry out the tasks at local and international locations.