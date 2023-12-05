in Government Technology, News

Army Completes Preliminary Testing of CACI-Built Backpack Electronic Attack System; Todd Probert Quoted

Todd Probert / CACI
Todd Probert, President, CACI International

The U.S. Army has completed preliminary testing of a portable electronic warfare system developed by CACI International‘s Mastodon Design subsidiary, Defense News reported Tuesday.

The manpack version of the Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team underwent an operational demonstration at Fort Huachuca in Arizona in November.

“We’re not sleeping on the last test. We’re continuing to look to new modes of capability,” said Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The TLS-BCT Manpack is a size, weight and power-optimized variant of the TLS-BCT, which will be installed aboard the Stryker and Armored Multi-Purpose vehicles, and the TLS-Echelons Above Brigade.

In addition to reducing soldiers’ physical load, the TLS-BCT Manpack will provide troops with signals intelligence, jamming and other electronic attack capabilities.

Mastodon Design secured an other transaction authority agreement from the Army in September to develop and demonstrate the mobile EW system.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

