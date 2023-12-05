SDA Issues Draft Solicitation for Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma Space Vehicles

The Space Development Agency has released a draft program solicitation to seek industry feedback on a plan to buy 20 Gamma space vehicles for the second tranche of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s transport layer.

SDA expects to release the final request for proposals for the PWSA Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma procurement effort no later than March 31, 2024, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The T2TL Gamma constellation will include three optical communication terminals; a Ka-band mission payload; a navigation subsystem; an S-band backup telemetry, tracking and control system; and a networking and data routing subsystem.

T2TL will establish its initial launch capability in September 2026 and the Gamma constellation is expected to be launched no later than June 1, 2027.

SDA plans to select one offer and announce the awardee by Aug. 8, 2024, according to the draft solicitation.

In June, the agency sought other transaction agreement proposals to build up to 100 T2TL-Alpha space vehicles.