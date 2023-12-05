Splunk VP Bill Rowan Discusses Benefits of Modern Data Platforms

Modern data platforms enable organizations to work with any kind of data regardless of where it is stored, Splunk‘s Bill Rowan said in an interview that SlateTech Magazine reported Monday.

During the interview, Rowan, the vice president of public sector at Splunk and a Wash100 winner, discussed the benefits users can gain from modern data platforms, which he described as “key to enabling enterprise resilience and innovation.”

According to Rowan, such platforms make it possible to ingest, analyze and subsequently present the data that an organization’s systems generate.

To make analysis efficient, Rowan said artificial intelligence-driven data discovery is necessary, which would build “an analytics strategy around raw data that helps to identify digital transformation opportunities and future-proof businesses.”

The Splunk VP also noted the need for observability to enable the efficient management of large amounts of data an organization with a sprawling IT environment may generate.

