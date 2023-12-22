L3Harris Advancing C-130H Aircraft Modernization for USAF; Sean Ling Quoted

L3Harris has taken multiple steps forward in its responsibilities under a U.S. Air Force contract to modernize avionics for the C-130H aircraft.

These achievements include the first flight and delivery of the initial round of prototype aircraft for developmental and operational assessment, the Melbourne, Florida-headquartered company announced on Thursday.

Sean Ling, general manager at L3Harris’ Waco, Texas facility, said the upgrades came from “countless hours of meticulous planning, testing and collaboration” and “represent cost effective, reliable improvements to the aircraft’s avionics.”

“It also symbolizes our commitment to safeguarding our nation and its people,” he added.

The U.S. Air Force Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2 initiative aims to enhance these aircraft, which are used in a broad spectrum of operational missions, for the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve to increase mission reliability and minimize pilot workload.

These recent milestones position L3Harris to transition from the development stage to production and fielding phase of the program.

“With its advanced capabilities and unmatched performance and the L3Harris team behind it, the AMP 2 platform will ensure the safety of our skies for generations to come,” said Ling.