Paul Selva, David Thompson Named to Leadership Roles on Aerospace Corp. Board of Trustees

Paul Selva, a retired U.S. Air Force general, and retired space executive David Thompson have been appointed chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the board of trustees at The Aerospace Corp.

Selva succeeds Stephanie O’Sullivan, who concluded her term on the board, while Thompson replaces Selva in the vice chairman role, the nonprofit corporation said Thursday.

Selva was the 10th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His nearly four-decade career in the Air Force included time serving as commander of U.S. Transportation Command and head of Air Mobility Command.

Thompson, a previous Wash100 awardee, was president and CEO of Orbital ATK, which was acquired by Northrop Grumman in 2018.

Our nation is at a critical time in space, shaped by rapidly advancing threats we must outpace and innovative technologies that allow us to operate in space like never before,” said Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of Aerospace.

Paul and David bring a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as we navigate this moment and deliver on our mission,” added Isakowitz.

