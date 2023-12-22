Ridgeline International Sees New Growth Opportunities Following Investment by Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital has made a strategic investment in Ridgeline International.

The aerospace, defense, government and technology investment firm said Thursday that Ridgeline is a provider of intelligence and cyber technology solutions for the intelligence community and Department of Defense customers.

These solutions work to control data, enable digital signature management and shield against ubiquitous technical surveillance.

“Ridgeline will serve as the foundation for Enlightenment’s newest intelligence and cyber software platform,” said Devin Talbott, founder and managing partner of Enlightenment Capital.

“The pace of technological change and emerging threats in the UTS and DSM domains require continuous innovation, anticipation, and investment,” Talbott added.

For his part, Ridgeline CEO Erik Wittreich said, “Enlightenment is our ideal investment partner, and we are thrilled to join forces with them as they understand the sector and the critical mission needs of the National Security community.”

According to Wittreich, the partnership will strengthen Ridgeline’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives and continue investing in new capabilities.

Enlightenment Capital didn’t disclose the financial terms or investment amount.