RTX Awarded $52M NGA Contract to Support Data Fabric Project

RTX landed a potential five-year, $52 million contract to provide data matching services for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Intelligence Community Acquisition Research Center website, or IC-ARC.

The Collection Matching Data Fabric acquisition, or CMDF, has an expected performance period of one year, with four 12-month option periods, NGA said Friday.

The cost-plus-award-fee contract involves the development of a data fabric construct that will link users to registered GEOINT suppliers through IC-ARC.

The agency expects CMDF to provide mission utility assessments for enhancing supplier allocation decisions, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

CMDF is a replacement of the Relationship Storehouse central data repository, which was initiated in 2021.

Written by Jamie Bennet

