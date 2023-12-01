in Contract Awards, News

CRL Technologies to Provide Lead Systems Integrator Support Under $248M Navy Contract

CRL Technologies, an engineering services provider, was selected by the U.S. Navy to deliver lead systems integrator support to the AIRWorks Office within the Naval Air Warfare Center.

Under a $247.7 million contract, the company will perform engineering, technical, prototyping and project management services in support of the service branch’s manned and unmanned aircraft programs and platforms, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

CRL is expected to wrap up its contract work in Patuxent River, Maryland, in December 2028.

The company, which competed against one other bidder, will be provided funds based on individual orders issued by NAWCAD.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, CRL offers information technology, systems engineering, systems of systems engineering, financial analysis and assistance and logistics services in support of its U.S. customers.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

