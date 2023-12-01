CRL Technologies to Provide Lead Systems Integrator Support Under $248M Navy Contract

CRL Technologies, an engineering services provider, was selected by the U.S. Navy to deliver lead systems integrator support to the AIRWorks Office within the Naval Air Warfare Center.

Under a $247.7 million contract, the company will perform engineering, technical, prototyping and project management services in support of the service branch’s manned and unmanned aircraft programs and platforms, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

CRL is expected to wrap up its contract work in Patuxent River, Maryland, in December 2028.

The company, which competed against one other bidder, will be provided funds based on individual orders issued by NAWCAD.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, CRL offers information technology, systems engineering, systems of systems engineering, financial analysis and assistance and logistics services in support of its U.S. customers.