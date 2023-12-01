IBM Advances Geospatial AI Tools to Support Global Climate Efforts

IBM is working to advance its geospatial artificial intelligence tools, including the new AI foundation model developed in partnership with NASA, to support climate efforts in the U.A.E., Kenya and the U.K.

The company said Thursday it has partnered with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to fine-tune its geospatial foundation model for mapping urban heat islands in Abu Dhabi and parts of the U.A.E.

The model has been used to inform efforts that have succeeded in reducing heat island effects in the region by more than 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

IBM also signed a memorandum of agreement with the Kenyan government to employ the former’s AI model for tracking and visualizing tree planting and tree-growing activities across Kenya’s water tower regions.

A new partnership with IBM, the U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council and Royal HaskoningDHV will establish a new service based on the company’s geospatial AI tools to automate and scale climate risk assessment processes.