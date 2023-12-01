CATO Taps Clear Ridge Defense for Cybersecurity Support Prime Contract

Clear Ridge Defense , a Maryland-based cybersecurity consulting firm, has secured a potential $25 million prime contract to provide various support services for the Cyber Adversary Tactics Office .

The award includes provision of red team operations, cyber threat emulation, infrastructure engineering, exercise scenario development, adversary threat assessment and training support services, the company said Thursday.

CATO specializes in cyber threat emulation with the primary objective of ensuring that the Cyber Mission Forces under the U.S. Cyber Command receive thorough training to effectively counter threats.

Under the contract, CRD will work in support of CYBERCOM’s Exercise and Training Directorate J7.

Established in 2015, CRD offers a diverse range of cyber support services to both commercial and federal clients, including engineering, intelligence, planning, risk analysis, mitigation and training.