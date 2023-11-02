in Cybersecurity, News

Leidos, UWF Launch Training Lab to Bridge Cybersecurity Skills Gap

NicoElNino/Shutterstock
Cyber education

Leidos and the University of West Florida have established a cybersecurity training laboratory in UWF’s Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering to help bridge the skills gap in the cybersecurity sector.

The Leidos Cybersecurity Infrastructure Lab includes a cloud-based enterprise platform to train students on data processing techniques, digital modernization, modeling and simulation and capacity planning assessments, UWF said Wednesday.

UWF students will also gain knowledge of Amazon Web Services and other cybersecurity training tools and modules as they receive hands-on education in realistic digital environments.

Dan Voce, senior vice president for growth and integration at Leidos, said the new facility at UWF is part of the company’s commitment to helping address the critical cybersecurity workforce shortage nationwide.

“We’re launching and expanding activities and investments that directly accelerate the upskilling and reskilling of cybersecurity professionals in support of our government customers,” Voce said.

