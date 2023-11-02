in Artificial Intelligence, News

SAIC Enhances AI-Powered Tools to Boost Data Analytics Offerings

Science Applications International Corp. has added new features to its two key data science offerings to help government customers gain data-driven actionable intelligence to enhance decision-making and mission outcomes.

SAIC said Wednesday it expanded Tenjin, an artificial intelligence and machine learning development platform, to include a data fusion tool for large language models and a natural language processing tool for text and speech processing.

The company also unveiled new features for Koverse. The data management platform now includes data synchronization, secure video storage and edge infrastructure capabilities.

“Together, these Tenjin and Koverse enhancements can be bundled and provide uniquely tailored text, speech, imagery and other all-source data capabilities to provide customers with the most modern and effective AI-driven mission outcomes,” said Andy Henson, vice president of the Digital Innovation Factory at SAIC.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

