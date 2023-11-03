Boeing Completes Shipment of 100th Weapon Diagnostic System to Army

Boeing has delivered to the U.S. Army the 100th unit of the Next Generation Automatic Test System, a mobile platform designed to quickly detect and isolate defects in electronic line replaceable units on M1 Abrams and M2 Bradley combat vehicles.

The company said Thursday it partnered with Teradyne and Logisys to hand over the NGATS platform to the Army.

The Army reported that NGATS adoption generates $22 million in cost savings per month and provides armored brigade combat teams an average maintenance turnaround time of 18.5 days.

NGATS has been demonstrated on components of UH-60 Blackhawk and AH-64E Apache helicopters and supports sustainment maintenance work on Paladin, Stryker and Crows systems at Anniston, Tobyhanna and Letterkenny Army Depots.

Boeing is working with the service branch to expand the use of NGATS to other weapons systems.

In January, the Army awarded Boeing a contract to provide more NGATS units to speed up fault detection in components of military vehicles and weapons systems.