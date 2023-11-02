in Executive Moves, News

Space Force Veteran Nina Armagno Added to Rocket Lab’s Board

Nina Armagno / Rocket Lab USA
Space Force Veteran Nina Armagno Added to Rocket Lab's Board
Nina Armagno, Board of Directors, Rocket Lab USA

Nina Armagno, a retired U.S. Space Force lieutenant general, has joined the board of directors of Rocket Lab USA, bringing over three decades of military experience to the launch services and space systems company.

In a statement published Wednesday, Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck highlighted Armagno’s space operations and national defense background.

The new board appointee was director of plans and policy for Strategic Command and director for space programs at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition for the Air Force. Armagno also served as commander of the 30th and 45th Space Wings, the 21st Operations Group and the 6th Space Warning Squadron. She retired in July 2023.

“Our board is comprised of world class leaders and carefully selected subject-matter experts,” added Beck. “Nina further strengthens this line-up as we continue to scale our launch and space systems businesses.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Board of Directorsexecutive moveGovconNina ArmagnoPeter BeckRocket Labus space force

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

2024 Wash100 Award, GovCon’s Highest Honor, Now Accepting Nominations
2024 Wash100 Award, GovCon’s Highest Honor, Now Accepting Nominations
Leidos, UWF Launch Training Lab to Bridge Cybersecurity Skills Gap
Leidos, UWF Launch Training Lab to Bridge Cybersecurity Skills Gap