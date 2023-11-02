Space Force Veteran Nina Armagno Added to Rocket Lab’s Board

Nina Armagno, a retired U.S. Space Force lieutenant general, has joined the board of directors of Rocket Lab USA, bringing over three decades of military experience to the launch services and space systems company.

In a statement published Wednesday, Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck highlighted Armagno’s space operations and national defense background.

The new board appointee was director of plans and policy for Strategic Command and director for space programs at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition for the Air Force. Armagno also served as commander of the 30th and 45th Space Wings, the 21st Operations Group and the 6th Space Warning Squadron. She retired in July 2023.

“Our board is comprised of world class leaders and carefully selected subject-matter experts,” added Beck. “Nina further strengthens this line-up as we continue to scale our launch and space systems businesses.”