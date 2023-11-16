in Contract Awards, News

Guidehouse Secures FBI Contract for HR Support Services; John Saad Quoted

John Saad / LinkedIn
John Saad, Partner and Segment Leader, Guidehouse

Guidehouse has received a five-year contract from the FBI to provide its Human Resources Division with organizational assessments, strategic planning and other support services.

The consulting firm said Wednesday its work with the bureau also includes change management and data analytics support for personnel wellbeing, retirement and other workforce-related programs.

John Saad, partner and defense and security segment leader at Guidehouse, underscored the service provider’s almost two decades of partnership with the FBI.

“This win highlights our continued commitment to supporting the critical mission the men and women of the FBI serve in protecting our country every day,” he added.

Guidehouse has been supporting FBI in the areas of cybersecurity, data governance and analytics, finance, facilities, program and project management, organizational design and strategy for more than 17 years now.

contract awardfbiGovconGuidehouseHuman Resources Divisionjohn saadsupport services

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

