Lockheed PAC-3 Missile Integrates With LTAMDS Radar to Take Down Aerial Threat During Recent Test

A flight test of the Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 took place on Nov. 16, demonstrating the missile’s ability to defend against an air breathing threat with the help of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radar.

Lockheed Martin said Thursday it conducted the test at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in partnership with the U.S. Army.

PAC-3 works to defend against a variety of threats, including tactical ballistic and cruise missiles. During the test, PAC-3 was integrated with the LTAMDS radar, allowing for data to be transmitted between the two. The integration resulted in the PAC-3 engaging the ABT.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s Brenda Davidson said the test demonstrates “how Lockheed Martin is advancing modernized air and missile defense capabilities for 21st Century Security.”

The vice president for PAC-3 programs added that integration between the missile and the LTAMDS radar contributes to the development of a modern air and missile defense capability for the Army.