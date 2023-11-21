Mitre Unveils BlueTech Lab to Support Marine Technology Development

Mitre has opened a laboratory at its campus in Bedford, Massachusetts, to expand work on marine technologies meant to help ensure national, climate and economic security.

The Blue Tech Lab has a 620,000-gallon test tank designed to accommodate communication and acoustic sensing studies and the use of unmanned surface and undersea vehicles, Mitre said Monday.

The lab could enable government, industry and academic researchers to collaborate on rapid prototyping, research and development and testing initiatives in the areas of maritime autonomy, uncrewed underwater vehicles, climate science and acoustic sensing and communications.

“This facility is a national resource for maritime research, supporting broad impact through technological innovation and collaboration with government, industry, and academia,” said Douglas Robbins, vice president at Mitre Labs.

The lab will serve as the center of Mitre’s BlueNERVE network, which will provide research organizations access to maritime data and testing resources to drive innovation and discoveries.

Richard Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Rep. Seth Moulton, R-Mass., attended the facility’s opening ceremony.