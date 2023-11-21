Curtiss-Wright Veteran David Jedynak Elevated to VP Role

David Jedynak announced on LinkedIn on Monday that he has been promoted to vice president of strategic planning at Curtiss-Wright .

In his new role, he is responsible for driving the top-line growth of the defense solutions division, overseeing research and development spending and strategic growth-related activities such as mergers and acquisitions.

Jedynak previously served as director of innovation, technology and engineering. In his over 15 years with the company, he progressed through various roles, starting as a systems application engineer and advancing to roles such as technical product manager, advanced solutions manager, chief technology officer and general manager.

Before joining Curtiss-Wright, Jedynak held positions at Harman International, PhatNoise, Landmark Theatres, Moodsciences/Mediconsult and Raleigh Studios, showcasing a diverse background in systems engineering, project management and information technology.