in News

HUD Awards ICF Multiple Cooperative Agreements for Program Support & Technology Services

ICF Logo/LinkedIn
HUD Awards ICF Multiple Cooperative Agreements for Program Support & Technology Services
Community Compass program

ICF has received several cooperative agreements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development to provide community development as well as advanced technology and analytics services.

The company said Monday it will collaborate with housing, disaster management, climate and technology sector partners to deliver the services in support of the agency’s Community Compass program.

Services will include technical assistance, training, data analysis and support for U.S. institutions in implementing community development programs, addressing homelessness and ensuring stable housing.

Furthermore, ICF will maintain its oversight of HUD Exchange, the agency’s cloud platform aiding community partners, and provide technical support for the Homeless Management Information System.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Community Compass Programcommunity developmentData AnalyticsDepartment of Housing and DevelopmentGovconHomeless Management Information SystemHUDHUD ExchangeICFtechnical assistance

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Satellogic Receives Remote Sensing License From NOAA Amid Efforts to Expand US Business
Satellogic Receives Remote Sensing License From NOAA Amid Efforts to Expand US Business