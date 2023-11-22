HUD Awards ICF Multiple Cooperative Agreements for Program Support & Technology Services

ICF has received several cooperative agreements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development to provide community development as well as advanced technology and analytics services .

The company said Monday it will collaborate with housing, disaster management, climate and technology sector partners to deliver the services in support of the agency’s Community Compass program.

Services will include technical assistance, training, data analysis and support for U.S. institutions in implementing community development programs, addressing homelessness and ensuring stable housing.

Furthermore, ICF will maintain its oversight of HUD Exchange, the agency’s cloud platform aiding community partners, and provide technical support for the Homeless Management Information System.