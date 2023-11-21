in News

Lockheed Taps Perfekta to Supply Parts for 2 Space Programs; Robert Lightfoot Quoted
Robert Lightfoot, Executive Vice President, Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin has selected Wichita, Kansas-headquartered Perfekta, a division of Cadence Aerospace, to build parts for the Orion spacecraft and supply defense components for an early missile warning satellite constellation, The Wichita Business Journal reported Monday.

“They’re going to be some parts for the satellites that go up and look for early missile warning,” said Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president of Lockheed’s space business arm.

“So when someone launches a missile, it gives a chance to that particular satellite (to) let the nation know this is happening and we need to get ready for it,” the three-time Wash100 awardee said.

Lockheed develops infrared-based satellites intended for use in geosynchronous Earth orbit for the U.S. Space Force under the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

In 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the company a potential $2.93 billion contract to design and build three missile warning satellites to replace the U.S. military’s Space Based Infrared System.

