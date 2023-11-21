in M&A Activity, News

Gilat Pushes Into US Defense Market With Acquisition of DataPath

Photo Contributor: metamorworks/Shutterstock
Gilat Satellite Networks has acquired DataPath, a Duluth, Georgia-based manufacturer of communications platforms for military, government and commercial applications, in a transaction aimed at expanding the former’s footprint in the defense communications market. 

Gilat said Thursday it closed the deal after securing approvals from the companies’ boards of directors and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Israel-based Gilat entered into an agreement to acquire DataPath in March.

Adi Sfadia, CEO of Gilat, said DataPath brings over two decades of experience providing communications systems and services to government and defense customers and its presence in the U.S. market presents “new opportunities for Gilat’s advanced communication technologies in this sector.”

For his part, DataPath President David McDonald said, “This acquisition’s synergies enhance Gilat’s and DataPath’s ability to develop solutions for the rapidly evolving satellite communication market.”

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

