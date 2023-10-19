in Executive Moves, News

Secret Service Veteran Ryan Moore Named CISO at Serco Inc.

Ryan Moore / Serco Inc.
Ryan Moore, CISO, Serco Inc.

Ryan Moore, an over two-decade U.S. Secret Service veteran, was appointed chief information security officer of Serco Group‘s U.S. business arm, G2Xchange Health reported Thursday.

The senior leader brings to Serco Inc. skills in cybersecurity and risk management as well as experience in team leadership to deliver enterprise capabilities.

During his more than 21 years of stay with the Secret Service, Moore assumed roles of increasing responsibilities, starting as a criminal investigator at the Chicago Field Office. He was CISO and supervisory criminal investigator at the federal law enforcement agency most recently.

Moore served with the U.S. Army for over five years before transitioning to the Secret Service.

Written by Christine Thropp

Christine Thropp oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz

