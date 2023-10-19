MAG Aerospace, Idaho National Laboratory Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity of Cyber Physical Systems

Full-spectrum joint domain command and control services provider MAG Aerospace has entered into a partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to secure cyber physical systems like critical infrastructure from cyber threats, with the ultimate aim of enhancing national security.

MAG Aerospace said on Wednesday that, under the partnership, it will use INL’s Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering assessment methodology to identify hardened operational technology-dependent assets and detect vulnerabilities.

The company will also provide a suite of cybersecurity solutions in line with the zero trust initiatives of the Department of Defense.

“INL’s Consequence-driven, Cyber-informed Engineering methodology serves as the foundation for our zero-trust solution by identifying mission-essential tasks in order to mitigate high-consequence events to DoD’s critical infrastructure,” said Vincent Mihalik, senior vice president at MAG Aerospace.

For his part, INL Associate Laboratory Director Zach Tudor said that one of his organization’s priorities is to protect national defense capabilities from cyber threats.

“We are proud to partner with MAG Aerospace to expand CEE’s impact in this pivotal space,” Tudor added.