Google Public Sector’s Karen Dahut on Government Cloud Adoption, Shift to Zero Trust

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said public sector customers seeking to advance digital transformation efforts want three things: moving from legacy information technology systems to the cloud, having security built in and working with technology vendors that could support them.

In an interview published Wednesday, Dahut told C4ISRNET about her insights on the adoption of cloud and artificial intelligence technologies by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

“Now, where they are challenged is, in some cases, they’re not yet transitioned to the cloud. In order to really leverage the benefit of AI, you have to be in the cloud, because that’s where the compute power is,” she noted.

Dahut also shared her thoughts on the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract and the transition to zero trust cybersecurity.