Readiness Exercise of USS Louisiana Features Test Launch of Lockheed-Made Trident II D5 Missile

The U.S. Navy recently conducted Demonstration and Shakedown Operation-32 off the coast of California, whose purpose was to determine the readiness of the crew and weapon systems of the USS Louisiana, an Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine that had just completed an engineering refueling overhaul.

During DASO-32, the Navy test launched an unarmed Trident II D5 life extension fleet ballistic missile, a weapon used aboard Ohio-class subs and Vanguard-class subs of the U.K. Royal Navy, Lockheed Martin said.

The D5 is a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertial-guided ballistic missile developed by Lockheed. Its solid rocket motors are produced by Northrop Grumman.

Since becoming operational in 1989, the D5 has undergone modernization through the Life Extension program, resulting in the D5LE, which achieved initial fleet introduction in 2017.

Commenting on the recent test launch — the 191st in the D5’s lifespan — Wendy Williams, vice president of propulsion systems at Northrop, said the weapon’s motors demonstrated “the kind of performance the Navy has come to rely upon to meet national defense readiness.”

For his part, Jerry Mamrol, Lockheed’s vice president of fleet ballistic missiles, said the company is proud of its partnership with the Navy and that its engineers and technicians are prepared to address the challenges posed by future sea-based strategic deterrence.