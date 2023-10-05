Raytheon Secures DARPA Contract for Rotating Detonation Engine Development

Raytheon has secured a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop and demonstrate a novel rotating detonation engine propulsion system capable of powering long-range weapon systems.

RTX said Wednesday its business will integrate a rotating detonation engine technology into a full-scale free-jet test system under the Gambit engine development program.

“We’re leveraging existing digital design tools and experience from across the entire RTX business to rapidly prototype this next-generation strike weapon and mature the technology,” said Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon.

Gambit aims to build a compact propulsion system that provides better range and speed than conventional ramjets to enable long-range weapons to respond to advanced threats more quickly.