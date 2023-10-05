Victor Leviste Appointed VP of Portfolio Strategies at ARA; Logen Thiran Quoted

Antenna Research Associates has appointed Victor Leviste as vice president of portfolio strategies, a role in which he will work to increase the company’s reach in expanding markets.

At ARA, Leviste’s responsibilities will center product development and enhancement with a focus on growth in the additive manufacturing and 3D printing fields, the Laurel, Maryland-based organization announced on Thursday.

Logen Thiran, president and CEO of ARA, said Leviste has “demonstrated exceptional skill in business development and strategy” for growing companies.

“We are excited to have him on board to ensure our product set remains competitive and innovative in emerging markets,” added Thiran.

Prior to joining ARA, Leviste was vice president of strategy and business development at CAES, where he devised a corporate strategy, drove mergers and acquisitions and supervised marketing and business development activities. Before taking on this role, he served as senior manager of business intelligence and manager of corporate development at Honeywell, during which he guided a $230 million acquisition for the enterprise.

Leviste said ARA’s “strong foundations” and “dynamic culture of innovation and growth” have provided a foundation for success. He added that he anticipates “taking the company to its next level of evolution alongside an extremely talented and cohesive team.”

ARA has recently made multiple executive leadership changes, most recently with the selection of Bill Watson as chief growth officer. Appointed in September, Watson now leads the company’s growth strategy by pinpointing new markets for potential expansion and creating new ideas to solidify ARA’s market presence in current business areas.

In August, Mike Green joined the company as general manager of its Product & Innovation Center, a new unit resulting from the integration of the ARA’s businesses in Billerica, Massachusetts and Nashua, New Hampshire. In this role, he is responsible for personnel, operations, finance and business development for both locations.