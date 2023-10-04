Lockheed Investment Arm Participates in Khosla-Led Seed Financing for AI Company Vayu Robotics

AI company Vayu Robotics announced the closing of its seed financing round of $12.7 million led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from the investment arm of Lockheed Martin, ReMY Investors and others. Vayu said the funding round will enable the scaling of product development for AI robotics across markets.

“We have built an incredibly strong team of engineers with expertise in hardware and software,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO of Vayu and one of its founders. He added that the recent investments will help bring his company’s technologies to the market.

Chris Moran, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Ventures, said that the way Vayu takes advantage of modern technology aligns with Lockheed’s vision for security in the 21st century, noting further that the AI company “has a viable avenue to provide our customers with cutting-edge and cost-effective robotic systems that can introduce a new wave of intelligent, autonomous solutions across multiple domains.”

For her part, Kanu Gulati, partner at Khosla Ventures, said that her organization sees in Vayu “a team that is one of the first to leverage advanced sensing technology for machines to be able to navigate the world in a way they could not previously, taking robotics to a new place.”