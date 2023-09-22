Air Force Awards $60M Cybersecurity Services Contract to Arrowpoint, IntelliGenesis

Arrowpoint and IntelliGenesis have won spots on a multiple-award U.S. Air Force contract for cybersecurity services. The two companies beat three other vendors for the deal.

Arrowpoint is a small business contractor based in Virginia that provides IT and consulting services to customers in the private sector and government, including the Department of Defense.

IntelliGenesis is a veteran-owned contractor that provides cybersecurity services and products to various customers, including the DOD. According to San Antonio Report, the Maryland-based company recently opened an office at a technology campus in San Antonio, Texas, to expand operations there.

The DOD said Thursday the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Air Force contract has a ceiling value of $60 million and calls on the awardees to provide defense industrial base partners with a comprehensive solution to shore up their cyber defenses.

Work will be carried out at multiple locations within the continental United States with an expected completion date of Sept. 20, 2028.

The Concepts, Development and Management Office within the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force is the contracting activity.