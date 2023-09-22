DMI’s Gary Wang: Public-Private Collaboration Key to IoT Cybersecurity Labeling Program Implementation

Gary Wang, chief technology officer at DMI, said implementing the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices and other internet of things devices highlights the need for collaboration between public and private sectors.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday in Federal Times, Wang wrote that the private sector needs technical support, credible accreditation and policy guidance when manufacturing products.

“On the other hand, the government needs the private sector’s input on innovations and product development to ensure it’s more effective in addressing emerging risks,” he added.

Wang stated that government and industry could harness the transformative potential of IoT devices while ensuring security by implementing best practices for risk management and advancing threat intelligence sharing.

The DMI executive cited the need for device manufacturers to implement the secure-by-design approach and how machine learning and artificial intelligence could be integrated to detect risks and improve customer experiences and decision-making processes.