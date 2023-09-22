Leidos Books $74M Contract for CJADC2 Support to Joint Chiefs

Leidos will perform combined joint all-domain command and control analysis and support for the Department of Defense’s Joint Staff J6 Joint Assessment Division under a potential $74 million single-award contract.

The prime contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee award with a performance period of five years and six months, during which Leidos will provide JAD with analytical, engineering and deployable services in support of its operational analysis, the company said Thursday.

Additionally, the Reston, Virginia-based contractor will contribute decision-quality data needed for enhancing Joint C2 interoperability on automation and cloud platforms.

Services are meant to assist JAD in providing the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair with full spectrum analysis capability to improve joint C5I and interoperability.

Leidos Defense Group Senior Vice President Will Johnson highlighted the company’s more than three decades of partnership with the Joint Staff and other defense organizations and welcomed the opportunity to continue it through the new contract.

“Our team was purpose-built with unique domain expertise and analytical capabilities to help JAD accomplish its mission,” he added.