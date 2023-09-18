Parsons Secures $150M Contract to Enhance Southern Nevada Water Authority Infrastructure

Parsons has secured a seven-year, $150 million contract to provide program and construction management services for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will deliver PM/CM services for major capital projects and project labor agreement services in support of SNWA’s 2020 Major Construction and Capital Plan.

The projects include initiatives such as the Garnet Valley Water and Wastewater, Stage II Reliability and ozone equipment upgrade projects.

Parsons will also support the expansion of a microbiology laboratory, stabilization of the Lower Las Vegas Wash, the Horizon Lateral Program and the construction of the River Mountains engineering and operations building.

Mark Fialkowski, president of infrastructure for North America at Parsons, said the company has expanded the region’s water supply since 1993 and has completed over 120 projects for SNWA.