Former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis Named Strategic Adviser at Semperis

Chris Inglis/Executive Office of the President of the United States

Chris Inglis, a distinguished U.S. military and government official and a previous Wash100 awardee, has been appointed to the strategic advisory board at identity system security solutions provider Semperis.

Inglis had served as the first U.S. national cyber director, in which capacity he helped formulate the National Cybersecurity Strategy of the Biden administration, Semperis said.

He had also served in the National Security Agency, where he reached the position of deputy director.

Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis, said Inglis will guide the company as it seeks to address the demand for identity-based security platforms in the public sector.

For his part, David Petraeus, a retired U.S. Army general and former CIA director who joined the Semperis advisory board in 2022, expressed delight at Inglis’ joining the organization and described the former NSA official as “the greatest expert in our country when it comes to cybersecurity”.