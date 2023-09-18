Mattermost Expands Industry Partnerships to Boost Microsoft, Atlassian Support; Barry Duplantis Quoted

Photo from the Official Linkedin Account of Barry Duplantis

Secure collaboration platform provider Mattermost has expanded its partner network to increase support for Microsoft and Atlassian tools and drive the adoption of artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and zero trust architecture across the Department of Defense and the federal government.

SOS International partnered with Mattermost to serve as the primary interface for reviewing analysis results for Exovera’s exoINSIGHT AI-powered tool that uses open-source data to support machine learning operations, Mattermost said Friday.

Atlassian Premium Partner Contegix now offers Mattermost’s collaborative capability for its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant platform to enable public sector agencies to access and use Atlassian applications in a single, secure collaboration hub.

Mattermost also supports artificial intelligence enhancements for government customers through its partner Mobius Logic‘s agreement with Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services.

Mobius Logic embedded Mattermost directly into Microsoft Teams through the MS Teams Connector for the Microsoft 365 platform.

In addition, Mattermost agreed to support deploying local generative AI models in air-gapped and zero trust environments with Defense Unicorns‘ LeapfrogAI.

“Working with these key industry partners will enable defense and civilian agencies to rapidly adopt emerging technologies in a manner that is already approved for government use,” said Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North America public sector at Mattermost.