in Contract Awards, News

GDIT Cleared to Execute Initial Task Orders Under $4.5B Air Force Security Services IDIQ

General Dynamics Information Technology/PR Newswire
GDIT Cleared to Execute Initial Task Orders Under $4.5B Air Force Security Services IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Government Accountability Office has cleared General Dynamics Information Technology as the awardee of all initial task orders under a Department of the Air Force contract for various security services, from personnel to cyber defense.

The $4.5 billion Security Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a base period of performance of five years and an option period of five years. The contract goes into effect on Nov. 15, GDIT said Monday.

The company was chosen to provide security support related to information, personnel, communications, counterintelligence and cyber activities.

GDIT was initially awarded a spot on the IDIQ in February 2021, along with ManTech and Northrop Grumman. However, protests from competitors delayed the project until the issues were resolved last month.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

CybersecurityGDITgeneral dynamicsGovconIDIQmantechNorthrop Grummansecurity supportUS Air Force

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Rob Warren Appointed Capture VP at ECS; Alex Lopez Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rob Warren Appointed Capture VP at ECS; Alex Lopez Quoted