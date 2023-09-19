Rob Warren Appointed Capture VP at ECS; Alex Lopez Quoted

Rob Warren, a senior executive with over two decades of federal contracting experience, has joined ECS as vice president responsible for leading its capture organization and helping accelerate company growth.

As capture VP, Warren also has oversight of ECS’ strategy development, contract award pursuits and other efforts to grow the business, the Fairfax, Virginia-based management consulting company said Tuesday.

He brings to his new role more than 15 years of experience in handling growth and capture initiatives at CACI International. He served various roles that helped expand its footprint in the defense and civilian markets.

Alex Lopez, vice president of business development at ECS, underscored Warren’s depth of experience and strategy development skill, and welcomed him to the team.

“With his leadership, we will continue to mature our capture processes and methodologies, expand our capture organization and grow ECS,” added Lopez.