ICF Books Recompete Contract for Puerto Rico’s Disaster Management Support

The government of Puerto Rico awarded ICF a potential three-year, $24 million recompete contract to provide technologies to support its disaster relief programs.

Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency extended its partnership with ICF for project development and hazard mitigation program support, the company announced Monday.

Under the terms of the multiple-award contract, ICF will continue to lend its artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to aid damage documentation. It will also deploy disasTRAX, a cloud-based platform for end-to-end grant management and reporting.

The services are expected to facilitate COR3’s dispersion of funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs.

“ICF has worked with COR3 since 2018 on nearly 13,000 projects obligating over $31 billion in FEMA funding,” said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure at ICF. “Our Puerto Rican-led teams are committed to rebuilding Puerto Rico in a way that protects the island and its residents from the impacts of future disasters.”