Lockheed’s Next Generation Interceptor Subsystems Pass Preliminary Design Reviews

Lockheed Martin has completed preliminary design reviews of all major subsystems of its Next Generation Interceptor, which is being developed for the Missile Defense Agency.

The ground-based interceptor will undergo another major PDR review before moving on to the critical design review phase then the eventual delivery stage set for early 2027, the company said Monday.

NGI is the foundation of MDA’s future ground-based defense against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

The preliminary design tests involved the use of advanced digital engineering and model-based engineering tools, according to Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin. She added that they are “on an accelerated schedule” toward conducting flight tests of NGI.