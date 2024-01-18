in Executive Moves, News

Joe Corcoran Takes on Senior Director Role at Hitachi Vantara Federal; Mark Serway Quoted

Joe Corcoran
Joe Corcoran, formerly chief business officer at Dorrean, has been named senior director of professional services and delivery at Hitachi Vantara Federal.

He will report to Mark Serway, president and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal, as he oversees growth strategies and profit and loss functions for the company’s professional services business segment, the federal subsidiary said Thursday.

“His expertise in professional services embodies the excellence we strive to achieve in this segment and Joe’s extensive background in driving business growth, promoting client-centric approaches, and innovating corporate strategies runs parallel with Hitachi Vantara Federal’s long-term goals for client success,” Serway said.

Corcoran previously held various roles of increasing responsibility during his 11-year stay at Govplace, including senior vice president of service delivery and director of National Institutes of Health operations.

He also held business development roles at Hygeia Solutions Partners and IntelliDyne.

