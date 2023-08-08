Army Requests Info on IT Enterprise Solutions-4 Services Contract Vehicle

The U.S. Army has begun seeking information on a follow-on multiple-award contract vehicle covering operational support for the service branch’s enterprise information technology operations.

Army Contracting Command and the Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions under the Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems are conducting market research to develop the scope and structure of the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-4 Services procurement vehicle, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov.

The contract’s predecessor, ITES-3S, provides services and support to the Army in areas such as information systems security, program management, systems operations and maintenance, information assurance, cloud hosting, cybersecurity and IT supply chain management.

Fifty large companies and 85 small businesses currently hold spots on the $12B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract set to expire on Sept. 24, 2027.

Interested parties have until Aug. 31 to respond to the request for information.