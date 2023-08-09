Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Caren Von Hoene, Ryan Hinkle Named to AFCEA DC Chapter Board; Mark Serway Quoted

Hitachi Vantara Federal executives Caren Von Hoene and Ryan Hinkle have been appointed to the board of directors of the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association’s Washington, D.C. chapter.

Von Hoene currently serves as strategic executive of federal systems integrators at Hitachi Vantara Federal and Hinkle is director of federal sales at the Reston, Virginia-based technology services contractor, the company said Tuesday.

Hinkle will bring to AFCEA DC’s board his federal technology knowledge and experience supporting warfighters’ missions by providing them access to critical data.

Von Hoene will leverage her federal government and industry knowledge in support of the nonprofit organization’s programs.

Mark Serway, president and CEO at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said the appointment of Hinkle and Von Hoene to AFCEA DC’s board “reflects their remarkable qualifications and dedication to making a difference in the industry we serve with our government’s mission in mind.”

“I am confident their leadership will contribute significantly to AFCEA’s mission, bringing innovation and fostering stronger ties between the government and industry to support the critical needs of our armed forces and global security,” added Serway.